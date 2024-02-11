Stronger legislation is required for Gardaí to combat knife crime and keep our streets safe, according to a local TD.

Deputy Michael Ring says a review of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990 is needed to strengthen the laws surrounding knives.

Currently, someone found in unlawful possession of a knife in a public place can be fined and receive a prison sentence of 12 months.

Deputy Ring said we need to have stronger laws as soon as possible.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan: