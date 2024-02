More than 100 vehicles were seized from learner permit holders driving unaccompanied over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

Figures released by Gardaí show almost 3,000 drivers were found to be speeding, while over 110 were caught using mobile phones and 61 had no seatbelt on.

There were two road deaths during that period, while 11 serious collisions took place which left 12 people with serious or life-threatening injuries.