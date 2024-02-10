128 farmers in Mayo have joined the Organic Farming Scheme this year, bringing the total to 408 in Mayo and 5000 across the country.

Senator Pauline O'Reilly, Green Party candidate for Europe in the region said we have a tripling of the area being farmed organically in Ireland since 2020 and Mayo is the second highest county for new organic farmers in 2024.

She says these are really significant milestones, and they show that the organic sector in Ireland is continues to grow at a significant pace.

Senator O’Reilly has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey.