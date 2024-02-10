The State Funeral of John Bruton is taking place in Meath later this morning.

The former Taoiseach, who led the Rainbow Coalition from 1994 to '97, died on Tuesday at the age of 76 following a long illness.

Last night family and friends gathered at the Church of St. Peter and Paul's in John Bruton's home town of Dunboyne for what was an intimate and low-key removal service.

Old colleagues of his including Nora Owen the former Justice Minister and Deputy leader of Fine Gael and James Reilly former health Minister were in attendance, as well as a number of sitting Ministers such as Catherine Martin, Heather Humphreys and Roderic O'Gorman.

He was remembered as a true Statesman, and someone who always had justice at the forefront of his mind.

Today larger crowds are expected for the State funeral, the first we've had here in a decade, with full Military Honours to be carried out by around 180 members of the Defence Forces.

It will be led by Parish Priest Patrick O'Connor before moving to Rooske Cemetery for burial where Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will deliver an oration.