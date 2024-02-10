More than half a million patients are still waiting for their first hospital outpatient consultation.

Data for January published by the National Treatment Purchase Fund also found 86 thousand patients were waiting for an appointment for their inpatient or day case treatment.

The Department of Health says since the pandemic peaks there has been a 25 per cent reduction in the number of people waiting longer than the Slaintecare targets, which equates to nearly 155 thousand people.

But Sinn Fein spokesperson on health David Cullinane said more aggressive cuts to waiting lists could be made if greater resource were available.