The large Fin Whale which washed up on Ross Beach near Killala over three weeks ago has today been buried.

The footage has been shared on social media by Wild Atlantic Images.

She arrived on our shores unexpectedly on the 20th January.

The whale garnered huge attention and caused a mixture of emotions; sadness, awe, respect and concern.

There was much debate as to what would happen the whale but given it's size it was not possible to bring it back out to sea.

This is her final resting place on Ross Beach Killala, County Mayo.