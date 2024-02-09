The Mayo Association in Dublin has pushed out the closing date for nominations until next Tuesday evening.

The Mayo Person of the Year accolade has been awarded to a host of well-known Mayo people over the years and is the most prestigious award in the county's history. Past winners include former President Mary Robinson, former Taoisigh Enda Kenny and Charlie Haughey, former EU Commissioner Padraig Flynn and Knock Airport founder Mgr James Horan, to name but a few.

To qualify for the Mayo Person of the Year award, a candidate must have been born in Mayo, or of Mayo parentage, or have lived in Mayo for not less than seven years and have made, in the opinion of a panel of three independent adjudicators, an exceptional contribution to Mayo or its people.

The Meitheal of the Year award will be presented to a voluntary group or organisation based in Mayo, whose majority of its membership were born in Mayo or of Mayo parentage and who, in the opinion of the adjudicators, have achieved the greatest distinction or done most for the county or its people.

The nomination submissions should include any relevant information on the contribution of the nominee to Mayo directly and indirectly. A strong application generally includes an executive summary, various narratives, articles, photographs and awards reflecting the various contributions or achievements of the nominee and may include letters of support for the nomination. Quality above quantity is important in relation to the presentation of the nomination. Nomination forms are available from Helena Kelly, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Noel Howley of the Mayo Association in Dublin says they are extending the closing date of nominations until Tuesday evening to give people a chance over the weekend to send in their nominations.

He has been giving more details to Midwest News.