Roughly three weeks ago, parts of the West and North West were hit with a Status Red Weather Warning as Storm Isha landed in Ireland.

This left thousands without power for days, and also fallen trees and power lines right across the region.

With many homes and businesses’ fridges and freezers out of order after a number of hours without power, people were unsure of what to do with their food.

Safefood, an organisation who provide information on food health and safety, have issued advice for people should a situation like this happen again.

Mairead McCann is their Technical Executive Food Safety.

She has been sharing the advice with Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: