Emergency Government funding needs to be provided to Castlebar Tennis Club in order for them to erect a new dome which was destroyed by Storm Isha.

That's according to Fine Gael Councillor Cyril Burke who proposed that the Castlebar Municipal District write to the Minister for Sport, Catherine Martin and the junior minister Thomas Byrne asking them to provide the funding.

The structure, which cost a total of €240,000, was used extensively over the winter months as shelter from darkness and inclement weather.

The tennis club has started a fundraising campaign to build a new dome but local councillors said that the Government has to provide the bulk of the costs to rebuild.

Cllr. Burke says it's a super facility for the entire Connacht region and it is now imperative that the Government intervene and assist them in reinstating the dome.