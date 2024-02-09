The Midlands and North West regions of the HSE have the lowest levels per week of sexually transmitted infections so far this year.

That’s according to HSPC data released in this morning’s Irish Daily Mail.

It shows that more than 2,200 STIs have been recorded already this year, a rise of 4.7% on this time last year.

HSE East, consisting of Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow, has recorded the highest number this year of 1,282 cases.

Cork and Kerry are responsible for a combined 224 cases thus far in 2024.

All other regions bar the Midlands, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal have more than 20 cases recorded per week so far this year.

The data shows that Chlamydia is responsible for just under half of the STIs – 1,216 in total.

Others include Gonnorhea (633 cases), genital herpes (184 cases), and HIV (133 cases) which are all on the rise.