10 courses have been announced for people with intellectual disabilities in higher education colleges across the country.

The announcement has come from Higher Education Minister Simon Harris for the 2024/ 2025 academic year.

Around 150 students are expected to be enrolled in these courses in the first year.

It has been confirmed that the University of Galway will be one of the colleges where these courses will become available.

The course available there is called Cumas, a Certificate in Foundation Learning and Community.

This is a full time mixed programme where students can take part in social activities and academic classes with students that live with and without intellectual disabilities, and also do work experience.

The Atlantic Technological University will also take part in this initiative, introducing the ATU Project WAVE, which stands for Working towards Academic and Vocational Equity.

This two year project consists of eight modules where you can exit after year one with a Certificate and Digital Badges as an alternative assessment.

Here, students integrate personal development with vocational and academic skills to provide multiple means of progress.

There are work placement modules available in some courses, focusing on health and fitness, drama, art and design, as well as communication, money management and computer skills.

Minister Harris announced that over €10 million will be allocated to the project.

(pic ATU Sligo)