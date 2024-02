The Tánaiste says he’s “very concerned” with the Health Protection Surveillance Centre reporting nine cases of suspected measles in Ireland.

They remain as suspected cases as they’re yet to be confirmed by laboratory testing.

It was confirmed on Wednesday a man in the Leinster region died after contracting measles – the first death from the disease here in over twenty years.

Speaking at the Irish Consulate in Chicago, Michael Martin says vaccination is the best form of protection: