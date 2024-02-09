People living in Achill and the surrounding areas are still experiencing difficulties almost four weeks after a brace of storms hit the west coast.

During Storms Isha and Jocelyn, power outages affected areas across the region for days, and in particular along the coast line.

According to local Councillor Paul McNamara, there are still people that are suffering with their telephone lines out of order.

This, he says, is posing a massive problem to the elderly in the area.

Fianna Fáil Cllr McNamara spoke to Midwest Radio Rian Bailey on this morning’s Morning Edition:

(pic Jake Scott Facebook)