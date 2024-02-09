There are over 80 pupils across the country that are unable to obtain a school place and must instead access a tutor.

Grants are currently available for people unable to get a school position to fund nine hours of home tuition as a measure of what the Irish Times are describing as ‘last resort’.

Areas of Galway are among those affected.

Pupils in Athenry, Galway City and Oranmore are among those that are currently being tutored at home because they can’t get a school place.

There are fears that these numbers may increase across the country as families and students will soon turn their attention toward looking for school places in September.

Three Leinster counties are also currently being affected – Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow.

Meanwhile areas of Cork such as Clonakilty and Middleton are also at a shortage for school spots.