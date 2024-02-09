Preparations are underway for a state funeral for former Taoiseach John Bruton this weekend.

The 76 year old died on Tuesday morning following a long illness.

He is survived by his wife Finola, who is a native of Westport, as well as his son and three daughters and extended family.

Mr Bruton's remains will be removed to Saint Peter's and Paul's Church in Dunboyne, Co Meath this evening at 7 o' clock.

His funeral mass will be held at 11 o' clock tomorrow morning with burial afterwards in Rooske Cemetery, Dunboyne.