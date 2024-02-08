The Chief Medical Officer is advising people to ensure they're protected against measles, if they're planning to travel to the UK or Europe.



A man in his 40s, who'd contracted measles, has died in a hospital in the Dublin and Midlands health region.



It's the first measles case reported here this year, and it's believed he had recently travelled to England.



Eleven cases were recorded in Ireland in the four years between 2020 and 2023 - there were no deaths linked to the virus during that time.



CMO, Professor Breda Smyth, says people planning to travel should ensure they're vaccinated against measles.