Agri Aware and BiOrbic crowned students from St. Tiernan’s College, Crossmolina, Co. Mayo as the National Champions of the transition year programme Environmental Innovators, earlier this week, at the Bord Bia Global Hub in Co. Dublin.

Students Ríán Reilly, James Carson, Heidi Verry and Migeal Azanza (not pictured) came out on top with their project titled ’Binformation’. During the competition, the judges were impressed by the simplicity and relevance of the student's communication campaign style project. The students raised an important question: do we truly understand how to recycle items properly? Through a survey, they discovered that people were not entirely confident that they were disposing of their waste in the correct bin.

We are all guilty of incorrectly disposing of waste and the students from St. Tiernan’s College wanted to take the “pressure off of everyday people” of how to correctly dispose their waste, as it is a “massive ask to know off by heart” of how each type of waste is to be disposed of correctly.

Therefore, the students from Co. Mayo decided to make this information available to students in their schools through the creation of posters and also through the use of a QR code you can scan with your mobile phone to access how to bin your waste correctly.