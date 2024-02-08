Twelve years ago Helen Rochford-Brennan from Tubbercurry was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

However, her dementia journey has taken her to all corners of the globe both as vice-chair of the Irish Dementia Working Group and as an advocate.

Her message is one of hope and inspiration.

Helen is a huge supporter of the HSE Understand Together campaign – led by the HSE in partnership with the Alzheimer Society of Ireland, Age Friendly Ireland, the Dementia Services Information and Development Centre, Age and Opportunity and Health Ireland.

For more information on the HSE Understand Together campaign and training information check out www.understandtogether.ie or call 1800 341 341.

Earlier this week Helen spoke to Tommy Marren about how she’s doing. Have a listen.