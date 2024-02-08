The Emergency Department (ED) at Portiuncula University Hospital in Ballinasloe has been extremely busy for a number of days now and the hospital is advising that patients who attend for routine and non-urgent treatment will experience very long waiting times.

On Tuesday 102 patients attended the ED, and the numbers were similar yesterday and again today.

Hospital management say many of these patients are acutely unwell and have complex needs requiring admission and this is putting pressure on bed availability.

“Unfortunately significant delays are being experienced by patients in the ED who are waiting for a bed to become available on a ward. We acknowledge that long wait times are very difficult for patients and their families and apologise for the distress these delays cause. Every effort is being made to discharge patients who are ready to go home so that beds will become available for patients who need to be admitted, at the earliest opportunity.

We continue to request that people only attend the Emergency Department at the hospital if it is an emergency situation. We ask that people attend their GP or out of hours service in the first instance if at all possible. The Roscommon Injury Unit is also open from 8am to 8pm to treat a range of injuries in both adults and children over five years of age”

Nationally there are 624 patients on hospital trolleys today waiting for beds.

31 patients are on trolleys at Portiuncula University Hospital waiting for admission today, according to the latest INMO trolley watch figures.

There are 54 patients on trolleys at Galway University Hospital waiting for beds, 24 patients on trolleys at Sligo University Hospital and 15 patients on trolleys waiting for admission to Mayo University Hospital.

Again today the highest number of patients on trolleys are at University Hospital Limerick, where 120 patients await admission.