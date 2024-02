Snowfall across the region this morning has had an impact on flights arriving and departing from Ireland West Airport Knock.

The flight from Liverpool, which was due in land at 9:30, had to be diverted to Shannon, while the 10:20 flight from Tenerife was diverted to Dublin.

As a result both outbound flights have been delayed.

Passengers are being advised to check with their airline for up-to-date information.