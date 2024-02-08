Headford and District Association will hold a table quiz fundraiser for the town’s St. Patricks Day Parade, in The Anglers Rest Hotel at 8pm on March 8th.

Everyone is urged to attend and take the opportunity to put your knowledge of all things Irish to the test in the lead-up to St. Patrick’s Day.

Tables of 4 for €40 can be booked on eventbrite and there will also be tables available on the night.

Registration begins at 7 pm, and the quiz starts at 8 pm.

All proceeds will go directly towards the running costs of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.