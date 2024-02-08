CIE Tours, the largest carrier of US visitors to Ireland every year, presented its annual awards to the hoteliers and tourism experiences which achieved approval ratings of over 92% from the 25,000 tourists who travelled to Ireland with the company in 2023.

The awards recognise Ireland’s hospitality ambassadors, the people and businesses throughout the country who put Irish tourism on the global stage through the warmth of welcome and quality of service provided to international visitors.

Two Mayo attractions were awarded at the CIE Tours Awards of Excellence that took place in Dublin earlier this week.

The Wyatt Hotel, situated in the heart of Westport, received the CIE Tours Excellence Award for the ‘best 3-star hotel’.

Barney Clarke and the team at the Wyatt Hotel were described as having consistently sought to improve the hotel’s offering to guests, and their efforts were recognized in the positive feedback from CIE Tours guests.

Ballintubber Abbey received a CIE Tours Merit Award for the quality of visitor experience the historical site gives visitors a rich experience into the heritage of the historic abbey.

Five Galway attractions were also recognized at the CIE Tours Awards of Excellence .

Kylemore Abbey, Killary Harbour Cruise, Corrib Princess Cruise, Dan O’Hara Homestead and Dun Aonghasa were recognized for their success in promoting Irish tourism.

CIE Tours now employs over 125 people in Ireland, the US and the UK and bookings in 2024 are ahead of expectations, according to Stephen Cotter, Interim CEO of CIE Tours.