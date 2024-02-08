Ashford Castle Hotel in Cong has retained its Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating for a fifth consecutive year. The annual Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards (FTG) rates the world’s most luxurious properties and is the world’s only independent rating system.

Ashford Castle was Ireland’s first hotel to achieve a Five-Star ranking in the annual honours list (2020), the top rating possible and the ultimate gold standard in hospitality.

The Spa at Ashford Castle was also the first and remains the only hotel spa in Ireland to receive a Five-Star ranking, so there was a double celebration at the hotel yesterday when it was announced that The Spa had retained the highest ranking possible from FTG’s 2024 awards.

Forbes describes the team at Ashford Castle as exceptional and the service as warm and welcoming as the hotel’s crackling open fires with no request too large and no detail too small. Forbes notes the individually designed rooms and suites as exuding regal grandeur with grounds that are nothing short of epic. Of The Spa, Forbes describes the stone palace as a modern oasis designed to pamper you like royalty. With the white coral chandeliers of the serene indoor pool area, no luxe detail has been overlooked.

When Forbes Travel Guide’s expert inspectors visit a property, they anonymously test it against up to 900 rigorous standards. While both service and facilities are inspected, Forbes’ Star Rating system places an emphasis on service.

Reviewers have noted how invested every member of staff is in the castle, highlighting the level of care they offer each guest. Forbes’ praise for staff included a special mention for Restaurant and Wine Programme Manager, Robert Bowe’s engaging conversation with guests.

Ashford Castle Hotel is set in a 350-acre estate in Cong, and is part of the Red Carnation Hotel Collection. www.ashfordcastle.com