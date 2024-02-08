Renters in new tenancies registered with the Residential Tenancies Board paid over 17 percent more in rent than those in existing tenancies.

It's after new research with the ESRI on the average rent prices of new tenancies, was compared to existing ones.

Renters in a new tenancy recorded with the RTB in the third quarter of last year paid an average of nearly 16 hundred euro on rent.

That's compared to 1,357 euro paid by those in existing tenancies - a difference of 17.7 percent.

Overall, average rents for new tenancies grew by 11 percent year-on-year, while it was 5.2 percent for existing tenancies.

All counties in this region say an increase, with rents in Mayo rising from 852 euro to an average of 1052 which is a 23% increase.

There was an increase of in rents of 21% in Roscommon, 24% in Galway, 30% in Sligo and 22%in leitrim.