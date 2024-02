The state funeral for former Taoiseach John Bruton will take place this Saturday.

His remains will lie in repose at Saints Peter's and Paul's Church in Dunboyne, County Meath from 7 o'clock on Friday evening.

Funeral Mass will then take place in the church at 11 o'clock on Saturday morning, followed by burial in Rooske Cemetery in Dunboyne.

The former Fine Gael leader ,who served as Taoiseach from 1994 to 1997, died yesterday at the age 76, following a long illness.