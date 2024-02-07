An exhibition has opened at the national museum of country life in Castlebar today which looks at bees and their role in Ireland.

The exhibition, entitled The murmur of bees, opened earlier this afternoon.

The exhibition shares the magic of bees and their vital role in nature.

Among the pieces on display include a delicate drawing of Saint Gobnait, the patron saint of bees which was created by stained glass artist Harry Clarke.

Clodagh Doyle is the keeper of the Irish Folklife division at the National Museum of Ireland.

She spoke to Midwest Rdaio's Alannah Nolan about the exhibition and what members of the public can expect...