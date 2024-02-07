The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) has successfully brought a prosecution with respect to a drone safety occurrence at the Galway Shopping Centre, Headford Road, in the city. The incident, involving a large drone weighing over 6kg, occurred in October 2022. The incident was reported by a member of the public, who advised the IAA of the occurrence at the shopping centre.

The defendant, Mr. John Lane pleaded guilty to multiple offences under the Irish Aviation Authority act of 1993. Judge Mary Fahy ordered the defendant to pay costs of €5,000.

Despite his experience as a drone pilot, the operator did not have the appropriate authorisation to fly close to people or commercial areas with a drone of this size. His actions posed a potential safety risk shoppers using the car park at Galway’s largest shopping centre. Flying over people is considered a particularly high-risk activity, as those under the drone cannot safely move away if the drone malfunctions.

Judge Mary Fahy emphasised the importance of flying carefully when operating drones.

