Temperatures are set to drop to below freezing over the coming days, with Met Éireann issuing three separate weather warnings coming into effect tomorrow (Thurs).

Sleet and snow accumulations are possible across the country with the forecaster issuing two status yellow snow and ice warnings for tomorrow.

The first, which will affect Galway, Clare, Tipperary, Laois, Offaly, Westmeath and Wicklow, will kick in at 3am tomorrow morning and end at lunchtime, 1pm.

The second warning will come into effect at 5am tomorrow morning and run until 8pm tomorrow night. It will impact Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan and Longford.

Under the warnings, sleet and snow may lead to accumulations which will be "most significant on higher ground."

The forecaster said possible impacts may include hazardous driving conditions, poor visibility, and ice on untreated surfaces.

Elsewhere, a status yellow rain warning for Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath, Wexford, and Wicklow will come into place at 5am tomorrow morning for a 24 hour period.

Met Éireann says localised flooding may occur as rain and sleet couples with blustery easterly winds.

Temperatures are expected to drop as low as -2C.