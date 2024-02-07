The 2024 IFA calendar has been distributed to over 760 primary schools around the country, in an initiative to promote the work of farm families among schoolchildren.

Each year, IFA produces its calendar, which showcases rural Ireland and hangs in kitchens around the country.

The calendar is structured to reflect the farming calendar year. It is an excellent visual aid for conversations around seasonality, food production, farming, and Ireland's climate.

Members of the public submit the images that feature in each month of the year.

The images featured are predominantly of animals.

IFA President Francie Gorman says that at time when we are seeing an ever-increasing disconnect between consumers and food producers, IFA hopes this initiative will lead to conversations in schools about food production and our proud farming tradition.