Almost 20 million euro has been allocated for ATU campuses across the region.

That's according to Deputy Michael Ring T.D. who says €19,600,000 is being allocated under TU Rise Programme to the Atlantic Technological University.

This funding programme will establish, equip and staff regional research and innovation offices within the regionally based TUs to enable more impactful engagement with local and regional business, industry and enterprise stakeholders.

Deputy Ring told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that creating job opportunities such as this will see people choosing to relocate to the north west of the country...