Gardaí are investigating a road traffic collision that occurred on the N5 in Carracastle, County Mayo at approximately 7.50pm yesterday evening.



Three vehicles were involved in the collision.

The four occupants of one car were taken to Mayo General Hospital where they continue to receive medical treatment. Two passengers are understood to be in a serious condition.



The occupants of the two other vehicles did not require medical attention at the time of the incident.



The N5 is currently closed at Carracastle to allow for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.



Investigations are ongoing at this time.