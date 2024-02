Emergency services attended the scene of a road traffic collision on the N5 last night.

The collision occurred near Carracastle, on the route between Charlestown and Ballaghaderreen.

Gardaí have confirmed that multiple vehicles were involved in the collision.

The N5 remains closed to traffic this morning and local diversions are in place.

Motorists are being advised to proceed with caution.

No further information is available at this time