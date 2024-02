There are thirty days to go until the country votes in a double referendum on the concept of family and recognising care.

The Government is advocating for a Yes-Yes , with Tanaiste Micheal Martin saying all TDs and Ministers will have a role to play.

Voting will take place on Friday, March 8th which is also International Women's Day.

The Tanaiste says people will be voting to change the constitution to make it more inclusive.