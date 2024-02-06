A Westport based company has announced a deal with international financial services company Deloitte.

Global payroll control platform Payslip has announced the deal that will see it become Deloitte’s Global Payroll Services technology provider.

As part of this alliance, Payslip joins up with a company that produces 6 million pay slips annually to its half a million customer employees, which will now be delivered solely in electronic form on the Mayo company’s platform.

This is a major coup for Payslip who add Deloitte to a list of worldwide brands that they now work with, including Booking.com, GetYourGuide, Teamwork, Fyffes and C&D Foods.

Fidelma McGuirk is Founder and CEO of the company.

She spoke to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey this lunchtime, outlining the importance of this partnership to the further development of the company: