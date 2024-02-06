Patients presenting at hospital emergency departments across the region this morning are facing long delays.

There are 43 patients on trolleys at University Hospital Galway, the third highest figure nationally according to INMO trolley watch figures.

There are 35 patients waiting for admission to Sligo University Hospital and 19 at Mayo University Hospital.

There's also 19 patients on trolleys at Portiuncula hospital in Ballinasloe.

Nationally today, 683 patients on trolleys with the highest figures at University Hospital Limerick where 138 patients are waiting for a bed.