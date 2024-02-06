Former Taoiseach John Bruton has passed away at the age of 76.

A native of Dunboyne in County Meath, he was leader of the Fine Gael party from 1990 – 2001, and Taoiseach from 1994 – 1997.

The announcement came from John’s family that he died “peacefully in the Mater Private Hospital in Dublin, surrounded by his loving family, early this morning following a long illness.”

John married his wife, the former Finola Gill from Westport, in 1978.

During his time in office, Ballina native Mary Robinson was President of Ireland.

John’s family continues to be heavily involved in Irish politics with his brother Richard currently sitting as TD.

May he Rest in Peace.

(pic Newstalk)