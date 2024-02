A stretch of the N17 will be closed outside Knock for a time this morning to facilitate the removal of a bus.

The bus went off-road yesterday and ended up in a field, and thankfully no serious injuries have been reported.

Mayo Roads Policing Unit has stated that the closure will be in place for the next couple of hours.

South bound traffic will be diverted by Shanvaghera Church.

As for North bound traffic, motorists will be diverted through Knock Village.