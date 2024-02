A major development has been made regarding the N17 Knock to Collooney bypass.

That’s according to Sligo Leitrim Deputy Frank Feighan.

The Fine Gael Deputy says that funding had been halted for the project, but a change in Government plans has been made that will see the plan get back on track.

Cost for this bypass is currently expected to be in the region of €600 million.

Deputy Feighan has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: