A student from Mount Saint Michael Secondary School has received well – deserved acclaim for her creation of the TalkTime app.

Dana Carney designed the app to help parents to navigate extensive Speech and Language Therapy waiting lists.

This earned her top honours in the Junior Technology category during the TeenTurn Project Squad at the Scifest event in The Digital Hub in Dublin.

Dana claimed the title of overall Junior winner at the event, with 160 girls competing on the day, showcasing some 89 projects.