Fianna Fáil has selected Barry Cowen TD to represent the party in the upcoming European elections for the Midlands North West constituency.

The Laois-Offaly TD was voted by party members to run for the June elections at a party convention in Mullingar, Co Westmeath yesterday evening.

Senator Niall Blaney, along with Mayo Senator Lisa Chambers and Pat ‘The Cope’ Gallagher had been nominated for selection.

On close of nominations Pat ‘The Cope’ Gallagher had withdrawn.

Speaking following his selection, Barry Cowen TD said:

“It is a great honour and privilege, and I’m most delighted, to be endorsed by this organisation to fight to win back a seat that has been out of this constituency for too long.”