The funeral of the third victim of a car crash in Carlow last Wednesday will take place today.

Michael Kelly will be laid to rest in Hacketstown Co. Carlow this afternoon.

19 year old Katie Graham from County Laois was buried following funeral mass yesterday.

21 year old Daryl Culbert was laid to rest in Kiltegan in County Wicklow yesterday afternoon.

The three died when their car skidded after heavy rain in the townland of Leagh, around 5km from Carlow town.

A fourth occupant, a man in his 20s was injured in the collision.