Allowing one-off houses in the Westport town area that are not zoned four housing, for sons and daughters of local residents and for people working in the town, where the services are in place,

is one of the changes Councillors in West Mayo are insisting on as they signed off on the first draft of their Local Area Plan last week.

This is just one of 19 changes that they have sought before signing off on the first draft of the document that becomes the blueprint for local development for the next six years.

Fine Gael Councillor Peter Flynn has been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley more about changes that Cllrs insisted on at a special meeting of the authority on the plan: