Paramedics are set to be appointed on a permanent basis at Ireland's two air ambulance bases.

The HSE is running an internal recruitment campaign to deploy specialist medics to Custume Barracks in Athlone and Rathcool in North Cork.

The Cork service is operated by a Maltese company - while the Athlone service is State-run.

Local independent TD Denis Naughten says it's vote of confidence in the bases after years of uncertainty: