All main towns in County Roscommon now have ATMs and all villages have access to cash up to late in the evening.

Welcoming the fact that this situation exists throughout the county, Fianna Fáil Senator Eugene Murphy said it was down to the tremendous work of Roscommon Credit Union who fulfilled the vacuum left by the main banks when they closed their branches in the county.

Senator Murphy says he welcomes the move by Finance Minister Michael McGrath to introduce legislation so as to insist that members of the public have access to cash.

Senator Murphy says he looks forward to contributing to the debate in Leinster House in the coming weeks and indeed voting for the legislation.

He says he has been pushing the matter at Fianna Fáil Parliamentary Party meetings for some time.

Senator Murphy has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Michael D. McAndrew: