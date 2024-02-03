Power-sharing in the Northern Ireland Assembly is set to return today after a 2 year hiatus.

MLA's from the various political parties will meet in Stormont today, to restore a devolved government.

A long two years of political discord and deadlock will come to an end today as political leaders in Northern Ireland meet at Stormont to restore the power-sharing government.

The catalyst for change came earlier this week when Democratic Unionist Party Leader Jeffrey Donaldson announced his party were ready to end their boycott of the Assembly.

Their decision was based on two pieces of legislation contained in the UK Government’s deal to resurrect devolution being fast-tracked through the House of Commons, paving the way for a return of the Executive.

And so, history is ready to be made.

Michelle O'Neill the deputy leader of Sinn Fein will take her place as the First Minister, becoming the first nationalist politician to hold the post.

The DUP will then nominate an MLA to deputy first minister.

The ministerial positions including Finance, Defence and Health will be divided among the power-sharing parties of Sinn Fein, the DUP the UUP and the Alliance Party.

While the SDLP will form the main opposition party.

For the people of Northern Ireland, deprived of legislative Assembly for two long years, this marks a step towards progress, but nobody doubts the long road ahead for those representing them.