The search is underway for a new Chief Medical Officer of the HSE.

The Department of Health confirmed yesterday the out-going CMO Professor Breda Smyth will be departing after 18 months in the role.

She will take up the position Professor of Public Health with the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland, but will remain in her current position until then.

Sinn Fein Health Spokesperson David Cullinane says finding the right replacement is of the utmost importance.