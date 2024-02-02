The Funeral Mass of one of Ireland’s top promoters and managers in show business Kieran Cavanagh will take place tomorrow.

Kieran passed away on Tuesday at the age of 67 following an illness.

A native of Easkey in West County Sligo, Kieran was manager of country music legend Daniel O’Donnell.

Having held the position of promoter for Daniel O’Donnell in Ireland, he took over the role as manager of the Donegal native in 2015.

In a very interesting and storied career in the entertainment business, Kieran was also once the manager of American rock n’ roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis.

He ran Irish tours for some of America’s greats – Johnny Cash, Kenny Rogers, Glen Campbell and Willie Nelson have all been listed by the Sunday World, to name but a few.

Kieran will repose at Fanagan’s Funeral Home in Dundrum this evening until 7:00pm.

Removal will take place tomorrow morning, arriving at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook for Funeral Mass at 11:00am.

The mass can be viewed on www.donnybrookparish.ie/webcam/

A private cremation will follow at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harolds Cross.

Family flowers only.

Donations to Cancer Research.

House private please.