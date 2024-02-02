Over 500 vacant social homes were brought back into active use across County Mayo from 2014 to 2023.

This information comes as the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage have released Voids Programme figures.

According to the figures, a total of 518 vacant social homes were brought back into active use during this period.

The amount of money spent on renovation and refurbishment works on the homes has come to some €3.4 million.

This use of existing housing stock is vital to the Government’s Housing for All plan.

In conjunction with this, the Voids Programme aids local authorities to prepare vacant properties to re-use them for housing.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien commended Mayo County Council for working with the Department to bring these homes back into active use.

He said that the efforts of the local authority will make a real difference to the lives of over 2,400 households.

492 vacant social homes were brought back into active use in Sligo during the same period, with €7.5 million spent on their redevelopment.