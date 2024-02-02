A west Sligo native has received the Emerging Investigator Award at the American Congress of Rheumatology.

Dr. Sharon Cowley is the recipient, from Rathlee in Easkey.

A doctor at Tallaght University Hospital, Sharon is the first Irish clinician researcher to receive the award.

She presented an oral abstract at the Imaging in Rheumatic Diseases session entitled 'Clinical Phenotype of Patients with Subclinical Giant Cell Arteritis in Polymyalgia.’

Sharon is currently running a rapid access clinic for patients with suspected polymyalgia rheumatica (PMR) and giant cell arteritis (GCA) where patients are seen to within 24 to 48 hours of referral.

The service provided is supported by the Meath Foundation.

(pic Tallaght University Hospital)