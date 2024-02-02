Met Éireann says last month was the coldest January since 2011.

It has released its climate statement for the first month of 2024.

The report shows temperatures last month were below average in most places.

However, there was range recorded of more than 22 degrees.

The coldest recording was at Athenry in Galway when it went down to minus 7.3, while the highest was more than 15 degrees in Belmullet last Sunday.

Rainfall was below average in many areas of the country with one weather station in Cork experiencing a drought for 16 days.

However, during Storm Isha - Claremorris had the most amount of rain in a day for more than 30 years.